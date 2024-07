Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

TULSA, Okla. — Police responded to a shooting at a QuikTrip near 11th and Sheridan in midtown Tulsa on Monday.

Police said a man was violating a protective order when he approached his estranged wife and a group she was with.

Officers said the man had a gun and someone in the group had a gun as well.

When things escalated, a person in the group shot the man who is now in the hospital.

Police said the shooter is being questioned and is cooperating.