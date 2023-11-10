Tulsa Police say man in the hospital after he was shot by a family member

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a family member who he thought was an intruder coming into a midtown Tulsa home, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police responded to a shooting at the home near 21st and South Peoria around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the homeowners woke up to a noise and thought it could be an animal.

Another family member in the home thought it could have been a burglar and he went down to the basement and fired shots, hitting a man, police said.

The man who was shot was another family member and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police were questioning the man who fired shots. Police have not said if anyone will be arrested.