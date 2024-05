Man dead after shooting near North Harvard and Admiral (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a man is dead after a north Tulsa shooting on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened at a house near North Harvard Avenue and East Admiral Court.

Tulsa Police said homicide detectives have people downtown questioning them.

Tulsa Police told FOX23 there was an “illegal exchange” that took place leading up to the shooting.