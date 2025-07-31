Tulsa Police say suspected drug activity at a bus station lands a couple in jail

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say the Downtown IMPACT Unit was investigating drug transactions they say were happening at the downtown Tulsa MTTA bus station at 3rd and Denver.

The TPD Real-Time Information Center alerted officers to a drug deal taking place at the bus station.

Police arrested convicted felon, Bennie Pettigrew, after finding trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana on him.

Pettigrew was booked into jail for Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Drug Trafficking.

The investigation then led them to Pettigrew’s home, where a search warrant turned up 318 grams of methamphetamine.

Pettigrew’s girlfriend, Nakharia Simmons, was at the home at the time of the bust with her 4 children, all under the age of 7.

Simmons was arrested for drug trafficking, child endangerment, and maintaining a drug house.

The couple was booked into jail, and the children are now with relatives.