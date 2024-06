TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they’re looking for a shooter after a drive-by shooting near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman on the driveway who had been shot in the arm around 5 p.m. Police said she was awake and is expected to survive.

Tulsa Police said the shots came from a white four-door vehicle that drove away from the scene.

The roads were blocked off for several hours, police said.