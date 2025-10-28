Tulsa Police searching for missing 77-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is currently searching for a missing 77-year-old man.

Police say Heberto Ayala was last seen on October 22 around 9 a.m. He is described as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and green pants.

A few weeks ago, Ayal went missing in Eagle Pass, Texas and was later found in Mexico.

TPD is asking anyone with any information on Ayala should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.