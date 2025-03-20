Tulsa police searching for Tesla Cybertruck vandal

Tulsa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person suspected of vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck.

TPD said it happened at the Residence Inn near I-44 and Yale on March 11th.

According to police, the owner of the Cybertruck got a notification on her phone that someone was tampering with her vehicle. Police said by the time she got to the parking lot, the suspect had already left.

The suspect spraypainted both sides of the Tesla, police said.

We’re told the whole thing was caught on camera and police are trying to identify the perp.

If you know who it is, TPD asks that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case number 2025-011539.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has opened an investigation into Tesla vandalism across the country and has already charged multiple people with crimes.