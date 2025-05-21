Tulsa Police searching for woman charged with child sexual exploitation

Falisha Johnson (Photo Courtesy of Tulsa Police Department)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for 42-year-old Falisha Johnson who is charged with child sexual exploitation.

TPD’s Child Crisis started investigating Johnson earlier this year. TPD said detectives found a large amount of evidence on her phone allegedly showing child sexual abuse and exploitation.

On May 14, Johnson was charged with child sexual exploitation of a child under 12, child sexual exploitation, two counts of lewd molestation and aggravated possession of child pornography.

If you have information about Johnson, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!