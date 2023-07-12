Tulsa police take man shooting firearm in west Tulsa into custody

Police said a man is in custody after he fired an AR style pistol in west Tulsa.

“Earlier today, officers were called to the Western Pines Apartments in reference to someone randomly shooting out here in the apartment complex,” said One of our city workers called to say that he saw a black male armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle, walking through the complex and then later firing some rounds,” said Captain Karen Tipler of the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

Earlier before the shooting, investigators were told that the suspect was driving trough some grass in the complex and the manager, “made him leave.” The suspect reportedly left that area but showed up in another part of the complex with what appeared to be an automatic weapon.

“And then that’s when the random firing started happening within the apartment complex. There were several rounds shot. Then we started getting many call,” said Captain Tipler. “A good samaritan who lives out here in the apartment complex who took it upon himself to say this is not going to happen Based on some of the phone calls from witnesses, the resident went out, saw him, and stopped him. There was some kind of argument and from that argument, the good samaritan took the gun from him and our shooter then left the area and the good Samaritan went into an apartment complex and put the gun up away from the kids and everyone else.”

Soon after the officers arrived at the complex and began to get information from witnesses and were able to learn who the suspect was.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed that the suspect is 22-year-old Rolland James Miles.

Captain Tipler states that police caught the suspect, Miles in the apartment complex.

“It was an assault pistol-style rifle that was he that he was shooting out here with and there were so many children, adults walking around going from house to house and he just did not seem to care that people were out here and just fired,” said Captain Tipler. “Thankfully based on our good samaritan who did the confrontation with the suspect, we thank him greatly because this could have been a whole lot worse than it was.”

Captain Tipler says that a few apartments were hit, including one of the tenant’s dog.

“The dog was not killed but he’s really hurt. He will survive,” said Captain Tipler.

Tulsa Police, with the assistance of ATF are investigating.

“We know that there will be charges of Shooting Into An Occupied Dwelling as well as other (charges) right now that we’re going to present to the DA’s office,” said Captain Tipler.

TPD is also requesting any footage taken by witnesses of the shooting, as it will serve as evidence in the investigation.