Tulsa Police trying to identify 3 people allegedly involved in SUV theft

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are trying to identify three people who allegedly stole an SUV from an apartment complex near 51st and Lewis.

The SUV was stolen on Oct. 10 around 11 p.m.

Police said the SUV was recovered several days later.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2024-040778. You can remain anonymous when calling.