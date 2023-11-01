Tulsa police warn of rise in online scams

Tulsa police said there’s been a rise locals falling for online scams known as phishing.

Usually, phishing scams come in the form of an e-mail, sometimes a pop-up, posing as a big-name company. What they’re really doing, TPD said, is trying to steal your personal information to get money.

TPD said the scammer usually tries to get your personal information by tricking you into clicking on a link. That link can possibly infect your computer or take you to an unsafe site.

According to TPD, Phishing attempts may:

• Say they’ve noticed suspicious activity or log-in attempts on your account.

• Claim there’s a problem with your account or payment information.

• Say you need to confirm or update personal information.

• Include a fake invoice.

• Ask you to click on a link to make a payment.

It’s possible to spot these kind of scams, but you need to look closely.

Look for grammatical errors or website URLs that are close to a real company, but have one or two letters that are wrong. For example, Amazon.com might be Amazom.com. At a quick glance, you might miss the ‘n’ was replaced with an ‘m.’

To avoid falling for this kind of scam, TPD said you should never click links in emails that you can’t independently confirm as legitimate. Also, never click pop-up notifications that randomly appear on your screen.

If you have been the victim of an internet-based scam, please complete an online police report at www.tulsapolice.org