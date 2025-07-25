Tulsa Police warning people about statewide ‘skimming’ scam

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are warning about a statewide ‘skimmer scam.’

They say counterfeit devices are installed over point-of-sale systems to steal debit or credit card information when you stop at a convenience store or pay for gas at the pump.

Suspects often work in pairs. Police say one creates a distraction while the other quickly installs the skimmer.

Police say they’re searching now for two persons of interest in the scam. If you see them, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

Police want businesses to regularly check card machines for any unusual devices attached.