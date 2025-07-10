Tulsa Public Schools hosts hiring fair ahead of upcoming school year

Tulsa Public Schools hosted a hiring fair on Thursday to fill jobs before schools starts. Jen Sanders who is the director of recruitment said going into the hiring fair there are about 90 open positions.

“We don’t have nearly as many openings as we have had in years past so we are super excited to have the event early in July so we can get all these positions filled right before school starts,” Sanders said.

The open jobs include 15 to 20 transportation jobs and 30 maintenance and facility jobs. Sanders said the greatest need is in child nutrition where 40 jobs have not been filled.

“We need cafeteria assistances, cooks. We got a couple of different cook positions, cook one and cook two,” Sanders said.

The fair is on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tulsa Public Schools Maintenance Facility building. Sanders said you don’t need to fill out an application before, just bring a resume and photo ID.

“We will have computers available for folks to fill out their applications and on the spot we will be having interviews and then you get a job offer that day,” Sanders said.

Sanders said TPS is looking to hire anyone.

“We even have folks who have retired from other positions that have come in to work at Tulsa Public Schools we would love to have those folks as well. We also work with the Coffee Bunker to hire veterans so folks that are transitioning from military life we would love to have those folks come in and apply as well,” Sanders said.