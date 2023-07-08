Tulsa Race Massacre descendants lawsuit dismissed

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge dismissed a lawsuit on Friday that would have allowed restitution for the three last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The case dismissal now appears to end the years-long court battle for 109-year-old Viola Fletcher, the oldest living survivor. Her brother Hughes Van Ellis is 102 and Lessie Benningfield Randle, another survivor, is 108.

“Upon hearing the arguments of counsel and considering the briefs filed by counsel for plaintiffs and counsel for defendants the court respectfully finds and order the plaintiffs’ second amended petition should and shall be dismissed with prejudice,” Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall wrote.

The lawsuit was filed based on a public nuisance law that allowed the plaintiffs to sue when harm is done to an entire community.

Attorneys for the descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre were hoping for a trial.

