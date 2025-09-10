Tulsa and Rogers Counties voters approve multi-million dollar bond for Owasso Public Schools

OWASSO, Okla. — The bond was approved with 66.34% of people voting ‘yes.’

Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates released a statement regarding the results, stating:

Thank you, Owasso!

I’m excited to share that voters have approved the 2025 Student Investment Plan. Your support makes a significant difference for our students in the areas of safety, facilities, academics, technology and extracurricular activities – without an increase in the tax rate to residents!

We are grateful to every student, parent, staff member and resident who provided feedback about the plan, learned about district needs and took time to cast a ballot. Community input and involvement made this milestone possible for current Owasso students – and for those who will walk our hallways for decades to come.

As we have shared before, we believe strong schools mean strong communities. Together, we are ensuring students have the tools, spaces, and opportunities to succeed – and giving Owasso an even brighter future. This investment strengthens our commitment to this year’s district theme: Be Your Best. Every improvement we make is designed to help students, staff and our community do just that.

I am proud to be a member of the OPS team and to serve this great community. Today, like so many days before, my heart is full of gratitude and excitement. OPS is known for excellence and – with the help of this plan – that tradition will continue. The work approved by voters today will begin as soon as possible – and we’ll keep you updated every step of the way.

Thank you for your support of Owasso Public Schools. What a great day to Be Your Best – and what a great day to be a Ram!

The district plans to build a new 5th-grade elementary center adjacent to the 6th-grade center and expand pre-K from half-day to full-day.