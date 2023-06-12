Tulsa Run gets new sponsor, management

A couple of big changes were announced today for Tulsa’s oldest running event.

TTCU Federal Credit Union has agreed to be the title sponsor for the next 5 years for the Tulsa Run.

TTCU CEO Tim Lyons says they’re excited to keep the race going that goes all the way back to 1978.

“If you think about everything that’s been happening in Tulsa for the last 10 years - the Gathering Place, Tulsa Tough, Ironman competitions, so many other events - Tulsa Run was here first,” said TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons. “It’s been around almost nearly 50 years and has become a foundational event, and so it’s so vital that we keep that foundation.”

The other big change is that the Williams Route 66 Marathon is taking over the ownership and management of the Tulsa Run.

The two races will still be held on separate days.

The 46th annual Tulsa Run is set for October 28th.

The 17th annual Route 66 Marathon happens on November 19th.





