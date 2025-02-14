Tulsa Sheriff’s drone team helps deputies catch two suspects in one day

Donnie Bratton arrest Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
By Steve Berg

Two recent arrests are highlighting the effectiveness of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office drone team.

Both arrests came on the same day on January 17th.

Deputies say they deployed a drone after they tracked down a domestic assault suspect, 45-year-old Donnie Bratton (pictured above), near 62nd Street North and Peoria.

Even though he ran into the woods, crossed a creek, and climbed onto a roof, they say the drone helped find him.

Later that day, deputies were called out to a report of a copper theft at 77th Street North and Peoria, and they say the drone helped establish a perimeter and spot 45-year-old Vincent Biggoose (pictured below), after he also ran away.

Vincent Biggoose Courtesy: Tulsa County

