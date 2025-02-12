Tulsa street crews running 12-hour shifts to keep roads clear

City of Tulsa snow plows (FOX23's Amy Hybels)
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Streets Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell says his crews are running 12-hour shifts to treat the roads with salt and brine solution, and even plowing the roads in some cases.

He says the slush piled up fairly high around 5:00 a.m. this morning, but he says because they had salted the roads beforehand, they were able to remove the slush fairly easily.

Now, he says it’s just a matter of maintaining what they’ve done already and catching up with small amounts of leftover slush.

“We’ll be putting some more salt, and there’s a few areas that need a little bit of plowing, a few of the roadways, but a lot of the turn lanes, there’s still some slush in the turn lanes,” McCorkell said.

He says the light drizzle that fell early Tuesday night actually helped, because it was light enough to help the salt to stick to the roads but wasn’t heavy enough to wash it away.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!