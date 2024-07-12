Tulsa Tech partnering with American Airlines for new maintenance program

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Tech is partnering with American Airlines for a new maintenance program to train aviation mechanics in Tulsa.

FOX23 attended Thursday’s announcement and heard from the two parties and students as well.

American Airlines is one of Tulsa’s largest employers and aviation is one of the fastest growing industries in Oklahoma.

Tulsa Tech and American Airlines hope to keep that career field growing in Green Country with this new partnership.

“I think it’s great, a big company like American partnering and helping students figure out their career,” said Taylor Papke, an aviation student at Tulsa Tech.

Students at Tulsa Tech are now able to pursue a new aviation program in partnership with American Airlines.

Leaders from American Airlines and Tulsa Tech held a special announcement ceremony on Thursday where they officially signed a partnership agreement to create the new program.

“We’ve hired over 150 students into American Airlines over the last 4 or 5 years, but we’ve known we’ve needed to do more and make this a more solid partnership between American and Tulsa Tech,” said Greg Emerson, vice president of base maintenance at American Airlines.

American Airlines is donating new equipment for hands-on training for tech students, along with direct access to the 3,200 Tulsa-based aviation maintenance technicians.

The deal also guarantees Tulsa Tech’s top-performing students in the program interviews for open positions at the airline.

“There’s a huge shortage in our industry. Our collective efforts to try and get more and more people involved in aviation maintenance starts in organizations like Tulsa Tech,” Emerson said.

Papke already works part-time at American Airlines and is excited for how the program will advance his career.

“I think it’s pretty amazing. I know when I’m done I can continue growing. I can make a career with American and that’s something I wanna stick with,” Papke said.

Tulsa Tech said they have everything they need to begin classes for the program this fall semester.