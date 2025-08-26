Tulsa Wave Park could reopen soon, River Parks official says

Tulsa Wave Park (Skyler Cooper)
By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa Wave Park, the whitewater rapids attraction on the Arkansas River, has been closed since a teenager drowned on August 16th.

River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards told KRMG the closure allowed time for officials to study the incident and determine next steps.

“What we’ve done is really just hit the pause button.” Edwards said. “When something happens, we’re going to investigate it really to its fullest extent.”

Edwards said it appears the 16-year-old who drowned did not know how to swim and that he waded into the water and never resurfaced.

He said officials with River Parks and the City of Tulsa met on Monday to discuss the incident and determine if any changes need to be made.

“I don’t think we have any aha moments like ‘this is going to change.’” He added. “We’re really comfortable with the operation policies that we have in place.”

Edwards told KRMG the wave park could reopen in about one week.

“You’re probably going to see maybe a greater presence.” Edwards noted.

Whitewater-specific vessels are recommended in the wave park and rules posted on-site let users know there are no lifeguards on-duty and that swimming and wading are not allowed.

Click here to read the full list of rules and guidelines

