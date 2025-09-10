Tulsa woman arrested on charges of Exploitation by Caretaker

Endres Arrest Lynn Dee Endres (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kirk McCracken

A Tulsa woman has been charged with Exploitation by Caretaker for allegedly misappropriating funds intended for her client.

Lynn Dee Endres, a 71-year old Tulsa resident, has been charged with misappropriating nearly $17,000 from an account designated for an individual in her care.

Records show the money was allegedly used for personal purchases, including: Door Dash, Amazon purchases, and home maintenance costs. The victim is not a homeowner and does not live with Endres.

She was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Sunday but bonded out hours later.

The case was referred to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office by the District Attorney’s Office for investigation, and the Oklahoma State Office of Client Advocacy also forwarded their findings to the DA.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!