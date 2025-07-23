Tulsa woman charged in child’s death after June crash

A Tulsa woman was charged with manslaughter after police said she caused a wreck that killed a 5-year-old in June.

Police said Cierra Galloway was driving drunk and crossed the center line near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard on June 3rd. We’re told she hit another car head-on, critically injuring a 5-year-old in the other car.

Police said the child died two days later. The woman driving the other car, and Galloway, were hospitalized with non life threatening injuries, according to police.

TPD said the roads were wet and Galloway later took a blood test showing her blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit at .18.

Galloway is now charged with 1st Degree Manslaughter, Aggravated DUI and Reckless Driving.

Cierra Galloway (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

Tulsa police said she turned herself in after being charged on July 22nd.