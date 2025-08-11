Tulsa woman discovers stranger sleeping on her couch

Tulsa police say a mother, who was at home with her three children, called 911 when she saw a man sleeping on her couch in north Tulsa Saturday night.

The woman locked herself and her children in a bedroom until officers arrived.

Police pulled up to the home and found the suspect, Tracy Davis, still asleep in the living room.

Surveillance footage showed Davis attempting to get into the house through several doors, before making entry in the back of the home.

Davis told officers he wasn’t sure how he got in the house, and he didn’t know what he was doing there.

Tracy Davis was arrested for Breaking and Entering and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.