Tulsa woman facing murder charge in shooting death of ex-husband

Rachel Odom Courtesy: Tulsa County
By Steve Berg

Police say they found a man shot to death in his ex-wife’s south Tulsa home Thursday night, and now she’s being accused of first-degree murder.

Tulsa Police say they were first alerted to the incident around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night by an attorney for 53-year-old Rachel Odom, who told them that something had happened at the home.

Officers say they arrived at the home in a new, upscale neighborhood in the 5800 block of East 128th Street at 8:15 p.m. and found 53-year-old Ryan Davis shot twice in the back of the head.

They say video shows him arriving at the house at 6:27 p.m. with food and then Odom leaving at 6:55 p.m., with no one else coming or going.

Police say Odom drove to Oklahoma City with the couple’s 9-year-old daughter and was later located by Oklahoma City police at a hospital.

They say she was eventually returned to Tulsa and, according to jail records, booked into the Tulsa County Jail around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning where she’s being held without bond.

Police say she did not answer any questions.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!