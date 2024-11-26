Tulsa woman, kids found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Delaware County Deputies are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of a mother and her two children.

On Saturday morning, the Delaware County Sherriff’s Office responded to a call reporting an abandoned vehicle near Highway 85 and East 340 Road.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found three bodies inside the car. Through their preliminary investigation, deputies stated they were able to identify the individuals as 38-year-old Alisia Peña from Tulsa and her two children who were both under the age of 10.

Tulsa Public Schools said the two children were both TPS students.

According to the Delaware County Sherriff’s Office, they believe Peña shot her two children before shooting herself.

However, they are still waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.