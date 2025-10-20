Tulsa woman pleads no contest in 2024 crash that killed 5

(UPDATE) TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman charged with five counts of manslaughter in a 2024 crash with a firetruck pleaded no contest on Monday.

KRMG reported on the deadly crash near South Harvard Avenue and East 41st Street in February of 2024.

The crashed killed one adult, three children and the unborn child of a pregnant passenger.

In March of 2024, Keiosha Rucker, the driver of the car, was charged in court with five counts of manslaughter.

The Tulsa Police Department said a firetruck was traveling westbound on East 41st Street while responding to a structure fire. As the firetruck was passing the intersection of South New Haven Avenue, Rucker turned south, causing the firetruck to crash into the car.

Rucker was found to be an unlicensed driver and her toxicology report was positive for cocaine and THC.

Rucker is set for sentencing on Dec. 16. FOX23 will follow this for updates.

3/15/24 Update: Court records show 28-year-old Keiosha Rucker has been charged with five counts of manslaughter, one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

An affidavit states Rucker was driving the car that turned in front of a Tulsa fire truck on February 26th. Four passengers and an unborn baby died.

The affidavit said evidence of marijuana and a white powder were found in Rucker’s vehicle after the crash. It goes on to say medical records showed she tested positive for cocaine and THC at the hospital. A search warrant was served for a blood sample and results are pending for drug analysis by the OSBI.

Documents also said Rucker was an unlicensed driver at the time of the crash.

A 23-year-old woman, 5 year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 1-year-old boy and an unborn baby died as a result of the crash.

3/5/24 Update: Tulsa police confirmed the 4-year-old girl involved in the crash has died from her injuries.

3/4/24 Update: Tulsa police confirmed a 1-year-old boy who was in the crash involving a fire truck has died.

Original Story: Tulsa police said a crash involving a Tulsa fire truck and a sedan left two people dead, plus a pregnant woman miscarried her baby.

The crash happened on 41st Street east of Harvard at around 5:30pm Monday.

TPD said the firetruck was responding to a fire when it collided with the sedan.

“There were 6 individuals in the car, 3 adults and 3 children.” TPD wrote on social media . “A 23-year-old female passenger and a 5-year-old female passenger succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital. A 26-year-old passenger was in her 2nd trimester and miscarried the baby.”

Officers said the 28-year-old female driver, a 1-year-old male and a 4-year-old female are still being treated at the hospital.

According to police, the firefighters were not injured and immediately began assisting the occupants of the sedan.

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department commented on the crash on the KRMG Tuesday afternoon.