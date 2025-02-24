Tulsa Zoo announces birth of baby giraffe

The Tulsa Zoo announced their 5-year-old reticulated giraffe Zoe gave birth to her calf.

Zoo officials say the calf stood only 28 minutes after being born and then started walking just three minutes later.

The zoo says both Zoe and her calf are doing well. The calf is successfully latching and nursing and appears to be healthy and strong.

Zookeepers say that while they had estimated Zoe would give birth to her calf at some point in the spring, she still had her calf within her expected birthing window.

Both Zoe and her calf will continue to be monitored for additional milestones in the upcoming days.

To see Zoe and her calf, citizens can visit the Giraffe Barn at the Tulsa Zoo.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list, giraffes are classified as vulnerable with fewer than 68,300 mature individuals left in the wild.