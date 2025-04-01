Tulsa Zoo celebrating 55 years of annual ‘ZooRun’

Oklahoma Central Credit Union ZooRun (Tulsa Zoo/Tulsa Zoo)
By Matt Hutson

Tulsa Zoo is celebrating 55 years of its “ZooRun” event, which is set to kick off on April 12 at 8 a.m.

The Oklahoma Central Credit Union ZooRun, presented by CommunityCare, is Tulsa’s second-oldest race. The event includes a 5k, 10k and the MedWise 1-mile Fun Run.

This year’s event will benefit the new Clayton and Gina Hughes Family Giant Anteater Habitat, which is set to open in fall 2025.

Entry fees vary depending on the run you sign up for:

  • MedWise 1-mile Fun Run: $30
  • 5k Run: $40
  • 10k Run: $50

The fee includes a race bib, finisher medal, access to the COUNTRY Financial Finisher Zone and free entry into the zoo afterward.

On race day, the gates to Mohawk Park will close at 8:20 a.m. and will reopen to the when the last runners have cleared Mohawk Park. The zoo said the estimated reopen time for Mohawk Park is at 10 a.m.

Registration is open now until April 11.

