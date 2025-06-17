Tulsa Zoo’s penguins officially named

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo’s penguins officially have names.

Robben, the older of the two, is named after Robben Island, known for its African penguin breeding colonies. She has a navy blue and orange band on her flipper making her easy to spot when you see her in person.

The other penguin, Pearl, gets her name from the gem found inside oysters. She wears a purple and green band.

Tulsa Zoo Penguins

If you would like to see the baby penguins up close, you can book a behind-the-scenes penguin encounter here.

Tickets are $50 per guest ($45 for members) and are limited to eight guests per encounter. They take place weekly on Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Ages 5+. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a paid adult.