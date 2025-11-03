TulsaGo announces 2025 Small Business Saturday initiative, Shop Small Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The TulsaGo organization has announced the return of its third annual Small Business Saturday campaign: Shop Small Tulsa.

Over 100 businesses throughout Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Bixby are participating this year. On November 29, shoppers are asked to shop at any of the participating businesses. Every sale counts towards opportunities to win prizes.

“One of our organization’s key priorities is uniting small local businesses through the creation and development of robust initiatives,” said Erik-Michael Collins, Senior Managing Partner at TulsaGo. “By consistently raising awareness and adding value to amplify the efforts of local business owners, we are actively working towards strengthening the resilience and vitality of Tulsa’s small business sector, as well as generating sales-tax revenue that goes towards city projects and community infrastructure.”

All of the following businesses will be participating in this year’s campaign:

Topeca Coffee

Mythic Press

Glacier Chocolate

WeStreet Ice Center

Andolini’s

Pancho Anaya Bakery

Kilwins Ice Cream

108 Contemporary

Hilo de Amor

Tulsa Stained Glass

Sisserou’s Caribbean Restaurant

Cookiedoodle

The Curious Bison

66 & Sunny Trading Company

The Lolly Garden

Southwood Garden Center

Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant

Made Modern Handmade

To learn more about this campaign and to view a full list of participating businesses, click here.

Shop Small Tulsa is part of the Get Local campaign, a yearlong initiative aimed at bridging the gap between the public and local businesses.