Tulsa’s 33rd homicide investigated as self defense

Tulsa Police are investigating the city’s 33rd murder of 2025 as self-defense after an argument between two men led to the deadly shooting.

Police told KRMG that 37-year-old Darrell Crawford was shot and killed near North Main Street and East 44th Street North around 1:15 p.m. Saturday after an altercation with someone he had confrontations with in the past.

When police arrived on scene, bystanders were performing first aid on Crawford but he was eventually pronounced dead. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Muelenberg said a person of interest turned himself in to police and said he shot Crawford in self-defense after Crawford threatened him with a knife.

The man said he and Crawford had a history of confrontations that led to the shooting.