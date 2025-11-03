Tulsa’s 43rd homicide of the year investigated as self-defense

Tulsa’s 43rd homicide of the year appears to be self-defense, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Just before midnight on Friday, Tulsa Police were called to the Crossing at Silver Oaks Apartments, near 71st and Yale, in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20-year old Jamond Silas dead from multiple gunshot wounds, outside of an apartment.

Tulsa Police information officer Andre Baul told KRMG there were around 20 gunshots fired in total. Reports say, at the scene, a man walked up to investigators and told them he shot Silas in self-defense after he allegedly attempted to gain entry into the man’s apartment.

“(Investigators) can send it over to the (district attorney’s) office, and the DA’s office is the one that determines if it’s actual self defense,” Baul said.

The man was questioned by police and released pending further investigation.