TULSA’S ELECTION HQ: Find your polling place, view sample ballot

It’s election day in Oklahoma and voters in 53 of the state’s 77 counties have some choices to make.

In Tulsa, the big races are for mayor and city council, plus decisions on two city charter amendments. In Tulsa County, the field of candidates will be narrowed in the race for the Board of County Commissioners in District 2.

Republicans in state House District 98 and state Senate District 33 will decide which candidates will advance to the general election in November. The Democrats in these races have already advanced to the general election and will not appear on the ballot for the August 27th election.

If you are already a registered voter, you can use the OK Voter Portal to find your polling location and see a sample ballot.

KRMG will bring you live coverage on a special edition of the KRMG Afternoon News with Skyler Cooper from 4pm to 7pm, then extended election results coverage starting at 7pm.

The KRMG team will be joined by outgoing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who chose not to seek reelection.

