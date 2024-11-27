Turkey fryer fires cause concern over the Thanksgiving holiday

TULSA — Cooking causes an average of 158,400 home fires per year, which is 44% of all home fires in the United States.

The American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma Region says don’t walk away from food while it’s cooking.

“Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, home fire injuries and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths,” said Shelly Webb, Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer. “Most happen because people leave cooking food unattended. We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday, so don’t leave the kitchen while you’re cooking.”

Many people love how a fried turkey tastes but cooking it incorrectly can be a huge mistake.

“It’s very important that you completely thaw that turkey out,” said Tulsa Fire Department Spokesman Andy Little. “If the turkey is frozen and it hits that grease it can catch fire.”

Little says people would be surprised on how high the flames get.

He recommends putting the fryer on a flat surface away from any structures or overhangs.

Also, use gloves and lower the turkey into the fryer very slowly so you don’t splash yourself with hot grease.