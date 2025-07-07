Turkey Mountain opens 88-acre expansion this week

Sanctuary at Turkey Mountain Courtesy: River Parks Authority
By Steve Berg

If you’re a Turkey Mountain fan, you’ll soon have 88 additional acres of the park to enjoy.

On Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., they’ll officially open a new expansion called ‘The Sanctuary at Turkey Mountain.’

The expansion will offer 7 miles of new trails and an interesting feature called the ‘Treehouse Hub,’ an elevated steel platform that wraps around a tree and overlooks a pond.

It’s at a spot where several of the trails intersect and will also have some playground equipment and picnic tables where people can gather.

The expansion is southwest of 61st and Elwood, a brand-new area for the park.

The project was funded with private donations.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!