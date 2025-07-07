Turkey Mountain opens 88-acre expansion this week

If you’re a Turkey Mountain fan, you’ll soon have 88 additional acres of the park to enjoy.

On Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., they’ll officially open a new expansion called ‘The Sanctuary at Turkey Mountain.’

The expansion will offer 7 miles of new trails and an interesting feature called the ‘Treehouse Hub,’ an elevated steel platform that wraps around a tree and overlooks a pond.

It’s at a spot where several of the trails intersect and will also have some playground equipment and picnic tables where people can gather.

The expansion is southwest of 61st and Elwood, a brand-new area for the park.

The project was funded with private donations.