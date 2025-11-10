Turkey Mountain park brings in goats to control vegetation

Turkey Mountain is looking more like “Goat” Mountain these days.

The park has introduced goats to munch on all the invasive grasses and other vegetation the park wants to keep under control in places that are difficult to reach for humans.

“The difficult areas that are rocky or ravines,” said project manager Daniel Rose. “So we’re using goats combined with virtual fencing, which is a collar that goes on the goats. We can draw it out on an app to map where we want them to graze and target those areas.”

They say it cutting down on the vegetation cuts down on the wildfire problem too.

Park officials advise it’s not a petting zoo, so leave the goats be, but they say you’ll be seeing more of them.