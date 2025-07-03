Turley couple accused of child neglect, littering

A Turley couple was arrested Wednesday, after deputies say they found two kids, ages 1 and 15, in a home filled with trash and insects.

They also say the house had no running water or electricity.

Deputies say they discovered the situation after they responded to a call about a disabled vehicle in the roadway in the 1600 block of 72nd North Avenue and noticed the property was filled with trash and debris.

They say they also found signs of drug use in the bedroom shared by the couple and the infant.

They arrested 34-year-old Balinda Diaz and 41-year-old Matthew Reynolds, who were booked on complaints of child neglect and littering.

Deputies say the kids are now in the care of family members.