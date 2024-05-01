Turner Turnpike converted to Plate Pay

Turnpike Sign

By Skyler Cooper

You can now drive from Tulsa to Oklahoma City on the Turner Turnpike without stopping to pay tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority converted the toll booth near Stroud to Plate Pay, meaning the whole turnpike is now cashless. Drivers can keep moving and will receive an invoice in the mail later.

Nothing changes for drivers with a PIKEPASS.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said changing to Plate Pay was a safety move.

“This eliminates multiple conflict points that motorists previously had to navigate in order to pull over and pay cash. OTA Spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim told KRMG. “We were seeing up to 500 crashes in our toll zones in the six years prior to the beginning of cashless conversion.”

Most of the other turnpikes in Oklahoma have already been converted to Plate Pay. The last two that will be converted are the Indian Nation Turnpike and the Will Rogers Turnpike.

KRMG was told those conversions would happen by the end of 2024.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!