Two accused of driving around wearing ski masks with loaded guns

Confiscated guns

By April Hill

TULSA — Tulsa police pulled over a couple of 18-year-olds wearing masks Tuesday night and found guns in the vehicle.

Officers with the Mingo Valley Street Crimes unit stopped the car last night.

Police say the teenagers were wearing ski masks and had loaded guns on the floor next to their feet.

An AR pistol was found in the backseat.

The teens told investigators that the guns were for self-defense, but they didn’t have a reason for the ski masks.

It is illegal for anyone under 21 to transport a loaded pistol in a vehicle in Oklahoma.

Isaac Killough and Fernando Flores were arrested.

Police say the guns weren’t purchased legally from a gun dealer and they weren’t reported stolen.

Fernando Flores

Isaac Killough

