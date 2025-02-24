Two arrested after 2-year-old child allegedly overdoses on fentanyl

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested in Tulsa over the weekend after a 2-year-old child allegedly overdosed on fentanyl.

2-YEAR-OLD FENTANYL OVERDOSE -- Two suspects arrested at the Studio Star Motel On 2/22/2025 around 11:15 p.m.,... Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Monday, February 24, 2025

First responders were called to a room at the Studio Star Motel, located near Yale and I-44, around 11 p.m. Saturday.

They say Narcan was given to the 2-year-old, which immediately helped him regain consciousness.

Police say the child’s mother Jailynn Cormier, and a roommate, Kadin Hester initially denied having any drugs in their hotel room but later admitted to having fentanyl.

Officers claim they found small piles of Fentanyl on the floor around the room, including right next to where the 2-year-old had been lying. Officers also reportedly recovered drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash.

The 2-year-old child is expected to make a full recovery and will be placed in DHS custody.

Cormier and Kadin Hester were both arrested on drug charges and could face additional child neglect charges.



