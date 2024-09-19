Two arrested after robbery outside of convenient store

Tulsa Police Department

Mall shooting: File photo. Police in Tulsa said an argument between two people turned into a fight and then a shooting. (Tulsa Police Department)

By April Hill

TULSA — Two people have been arrested after police say a small Hispanic male was pepper sprayed, assaulted and robbed near 61st and Peoria on Tuesday.

Officers got a good look at the suspects on surveillance video and spotted two people wearing the same clothing while investigating another robbery nearby.

Briona Grayson and Lavante Brewer were arrested after detectives say Brewer ducked into a dispensary to try and hide.

Police say Brewer was carrying a gun.

Officers were able to return the victims stolen wallet.

