Two Big Cats from Infamous Tiger King Captivity Thriving at San Diego Sanctuary

Wild Animal Sanctuary In Colorado Home To Almost 40 Tigers From Wildly Popular Documentary Of Joe Exotic "Tiger King" Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Some very good news for two tigers rescued from the Tiger King’s park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma back in May 2021.

The tigers named Jem and Zoe are now living at a San Diego wildlife sanctuary and veterinarians say they’re thriving.

According to the Good News Network, employees at Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary say it’s taken them three years to help the pair of Bengal tigers put on normal weight and get back to their wild ways.

The Netflix series Tiger King put a spotlight on Joe Exotic and his Tiger King Park, which closed for ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act.

“Their condition was dire, marked by severe malnutrition, emaciation, dull skin, and other issues,” LTB told Fox News 5 San Diego. “The trauma from long-term abuse led to the development of uncharacteristic behavior, such as not eating for days at a time.”

However, LTB’s efforts succeeded, and after three years the pair are “living their best lives in their forever home.”











