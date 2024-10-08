Two children removed from filthy home

TULSA — Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a home near 66th St. N. and Trenton Ave. on Monday.

Deputies say trash and debris covered the property inside and outside of the home.

Deputies found two children, ages 10 and 12 living in the filthy, crowded conditions with no running water.

Deputies say the home also had animal feces and roaches.

The children say Michael and Elizabeth Fisher lived in the home with them.

The children were immediately removed from the home and the couple was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for Child Neglect.

Elizabeth Fisher