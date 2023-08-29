Two dead after semi crash on Turner Turnpike

By Ben Morgan

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead Tuesday morning after a semi accident on the Turner Turnpike near the Kellyville exit.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the accident around 3:30 a.m.

OHP says it appears the semi rear-ended a car but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Troopers say two people inside the car are dead and a third person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The semi-driver was also taken to the hospital.

One westbound lane has been blocked off.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

