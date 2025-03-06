Two fugitives in jail following multi-county chase

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested following a pursuit that ended in Tulsa.

The pursuit began shortly after one p.m. Wednesday, near the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Catoosa, after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics tried to stop a car with a license plate that wasn’t registered to the vehicle.

RCSO says the car led authorities on a chase through Broken Arrow that ultimately ended at the Eton Square Shopping Center in Tulsa.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Mark Loren Myers, fled on foot after pulling into the shopping center. The three passengers reportedly surrendered to law enforcement.

With the help of OHP and a K9 unit, authorities were eventually able to catch Myers.

RCSO says Myers was booked into Rogers County jail on multiple felony warrants.

Another person inside the vehicle was booked into Tulsa County jail on an outstanding warrant.

The two other passengers were released by authorities.