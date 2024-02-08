Two injured in Cherokee Co motorcycle crash

Two people on a motorcycle are recovering after crashing on State Highway 51 east of Tahlequah in Cherokee County.

OHP says the crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Reports indicate the driver of the bike, 36-year-old Kenneth Duchesne of Stillwell, was eastbound on Hwy 51.

OHP says he tried passing in a no-passing zone, laid the bike down, and struck a westbound SUV.

Duchesne was transported to an Arkansas hospital in stable condition with head, trunk and leg injuries.

The passenger on his bike, Robin Murphey of Stillwell, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.



