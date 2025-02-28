Two road projects scheduled to start Monday in Owasso

There’s a couple of road projects next week that will affect your drive on the west side of Owasso.

They both start on Monday.

One is just a one-day project. It’s at the intersection of 86th Street North and Mingo, where one lane will be closed.

The other is one mile north, on 96th Street North. That one is an asphalt-sampling project and affects a bigger area, a mile-long stretch between Mingo and Garnett, and will take the entire week next week to complete.

Officials say you should expect traffic slowdowns in both spots while the work is going on.