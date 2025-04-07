Two suspects in custody following homicide investigation in Haskell County

The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office says they requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with a homicide investigation.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on April 5 deputies responded to a shooting call in Stigler near Cass Road and discovered 56-year-old Tina Mitchell who had suffered from stab wounds and multiple gunshot wounds.

Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the investigation deputies and OSBI special agents identified the suspect as 49-year-old Billy Mitchell.

Billy Mitchell reportedly fled on foot, and deputies say another suspect, Jack Swanda, was still on scene when they arrived. Swanda had injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The OSBI and local law enforcement agencies searched for Billy Mitchell and eventually found him at a nearby property.

He was arrested and booked into the Haskell County Jail. After being released from the hospital, Swanda was also arrested and taken to the Haskell County jail.

Continuing their search, deputies found the body of a second victim. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to figure out a cause of death.



