Undercover probe yields multiple sex trafficking arrests

By Glenn Schroeder

An undercover investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit results in multiple arrests for the sex trafficking of a minor.

The investigation began in early August. OBN spokesman Mark Woodward says they received information that an underage female has been trafficked into prostitution in the Oklahoma City metro.

“OBN agents were able to interview the victim and conduct several undercover operations which let to successfully identifying and arresting the individuals who were trafficking the minor,” said Woodward.

OBN agents arrested 28-year-old Aubri Parsons, 38-year-old Jordell Tawan Henderson, and 30-year-old Megan Ann Miller.

They face multiple felony counts, including human trafficking a minor and publication of child pornography.

As for the victim, OBN Director Donnie Anderson says she is in a facility designed to aid victims of human trafficking.

He adds she’s doing well.



