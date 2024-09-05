Union High School student detained after bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — There were two gun incidents at two different Green Country schools on Wednesday.

A Union High School student was detained after officers found a gun in the student’s backpack and another student was detained in Sapulpa after one was found in their car.

These incidents come after a Union High School student was shot at an off-campus party over the weekend.

On Wednesday in Georgia, four people were killed in a school shooting.

The Union School District said the student never threatened anyone with the gun but police were immediately notified.

FOX23 spoke with parents and the district about the incident.

Scared, anxious, and confused were the words parents used to describe what they felt when they read the email or got the call about a weapon at their child’s school.

They did not want to talk to FOX23 on camera but FOX23 did speak to the spokesperson for the district, Chief Communications Officer Chris Payne, who said they’re grateful things did not escalate.

“We had a student that was found with a gun,” Payne said.

Payne said the student was a junior and was talking to a friend implying that he had a weapon with him.

“A teacher overheard, of course, and reported it to security. Security came to the classroom checked his backpack and found a gun,” Payne said.

Payne said once they spoke to the police, teachers, and staff were notified, and immediately after they reached out to parents.

“We’ve learned through experience they really like to know what’s going on even if it’s not great news,” Payne said.

Payne said that with the help of the teacher who overheard the conversation, things were handled quickly.

Union Public Schools released a statement and said in pa

“We are pleased that our teacher exercised our ‘see something, hear something, say something’ approach to keeping our schools safe and secure. Please do not hesitate to contact us directly with any questions.”

“One thing that we have found is our teachers and our students are very great at reporting stuff. When they know something is going on they are very quick to inform us so we can act. Which really helps us prevent because this could have really gone wrong,” Payne said.

FOX23 asked him what is their protocol to make sure this doesn’t happen again since they don’t have metal detectors.

“We do have a secure entry at the high school, but just know that every time we have one of these incidents, which fortunately is not that often, but when we do have incidents, we are always looking at our security measures and always trying to figure out how to improve,” Payne said.

FOX23 also asked people in the community what they think about students bringing weapons to school.

“Kids definitely shouldn’t be bringing them to school,” Caleb Pendergast said.

Another community member, Timothy Macejko, shared the same sentiment.

“Whether it’s kindergarten, grade school, high school, college, or graduate school, none of these students should ever bring a gun into their campus. There’s no reason to,” Macejko said.

Payne said criminal charges and disciplinary actions will be enforced.

Another student was found with a gun in their car at Sapulpa High School.

The district said officers confiscated the gun and the student was removed from campus.

That student will also face criminal charges and disciplinary action.

Payne shared a message for parents who may be worried after the incident.

“Please trust your school, trust your teachers and your administrators. We really do respond very quickly to issues. We do find it very important that they be informed of what’s going on. They’re our partners in this. The other thing I want to mention is if you are a gun owner, please keep your weapons secure. It’s just really important to do that. That would help keep some of these incidents from happening,” Payne said.